VILLAS - The Lower Township MUA will be conducting hydrant flushing on various hydrants throughout the township Sept. 25, beginning at 9 a.m.
According to a release, this event is maintenance flushing and not part of the routine flushing event, which takes place in October. This flushing event is being done to collect hydrant data for fire insurance ratings. The MUA will be flushing 10 different hydrants in key areas. Residents may experience temporary discoloration of the water during this process. Residents in the areas being flushed may experience a temporary discoloration in their water while flushing is in progress. The MUA encourages residents to check the water for discoloration prior to doing laundry.
Homeowners may wish to draw a large bottle of water for cooking and drinking prior to the flushing begin time. If you experience low pressure after the cleaning/flushing, please check your faucet screens for trapped particles.
Those with questions can call (609) 886-7146 ext. 3.