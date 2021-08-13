Ocean City Hall - File Photo

OCEAN CITY - First Ward Councilman Michael DeVlieger resigned from his seat, effective after the public meeting Aug. 12. 

According to a city release, his seat will be on the Nov. 2 general election ballot. The winner of that election will complete his term and serve until June 30, 2024. 

City Council will accept applications to fill DeVlieger's seat, on a temporary basis, until a newly elected councilperson is seated. 

Interested persons should submit a citizen leadership form and, if they wish, a resume to the city clerk no later than Aug. 20. 

The citizen leadership form is available by clicking here and will also be available in the City Clerk's Office (City Hall, 861 Asbury Ave., Ninth Street entrance). 

Interviews of interested candidates will be conducted in closed session at either the Aug. 26 or Sept. 9 council meetings, after which the city council will vote and appoint the new member, with the mayor voting in the event of a tie. 

