COURT HOUSE - April 16: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 32 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 8,258 Covid cases during the pandemic, 7,782 of those are now off quarantine.
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 44,345 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 33,828 have been fully vaccinated. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the Covid vaccine.
The newest Covid activity level report from the New Jersey Department of Health reports Cape May County’s section of the state has seen a decrease in case rate and percent positivity week-over-week. The southeast, which includes Cape May, Atlantic, and Cumberland counties, came in at a 26.66 case rate per 100,000 individuals and a 7.26% positivity. These same numbers were at 27.31 per 100,000 and 8.48% last week. Both numbers were the second-best in the state behind only the central west.
This report breaks New Jersey into six total areas. The report provides school districts with the ability to decide the risk level in their portion of the state.
Meanwhile, the percent positivity of Covid tests on April 12 came in at 4.2%, according to the website covidactnow.com. This number has been on a decline since March 27, when the County was at 7.4%.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.