WOODBINE - Mayor William Pikolycky announced July 23 that the Cape May County Department of Health will provide mobile Covid vaccinations, in Woodbine, July 27, July 29, Aug. 24 and Aug. 26.  

According to a municipal release, the mobile unit will be outside the Ambulance Corps Building, at 517 DeHirsch Ave., between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. 

“I would like to thank the county Health Department for making this opportunity available for our rural community, where transportation can be challenging,” stated Pikolycky. 

For additional details and a full list of mobile vaccine locations and dates, visit cmchealth.net or call 609-465-1187. 

