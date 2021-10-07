COURT HOUSE - At its Oct. 4 meeting, Middle Township Committee passed a resolution supporting the license application of an out-of-state firm seeking to cultivate and manufacture cannabis.
INSA, a Massachusetts company, already gained municipal support in 2019 for its license application to run a medical marijuana dispensary on the site of the former La Monica plant, on Indian Trail Road.
The municipality later adopted an ordinance banning all classes of businesses in the emerging recreational cannabis industry. Following the release of partial state regulations for the new industry, the municipality reconsidered and amended that ordinance to allow cultivating and manufacturing cannabis products in specific zones.
In its Oct. 4 resolution, the governing body supports INSA’s application for a cannabis cultivation and/or manufacturing facility at the same location as its proposed medical dispensary.
The resolution notes that the proposed facility “will bring with it redevelopment of an otherwise blighted property, thereby creating a positive economic development for the immediate surrounding area and township, as a whole.”
The resolution also expresses the municipality's belief that “INSA will be a valuable addition to the group of cannabis license holders.” Everything now awaits state license decisions.