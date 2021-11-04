TRENTON - The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs’ (DCA) Division of Fire Safety is reminding residents of the opportunity to check and change their household smoke and carbon monoxide alarm batteries when they turn back their clocks Nov. 7.
“Smoke alarm manufacturers, such as Kiddie, have transitioned to 10-year sealed batteries, and every new smoke and carbon monoxide alarm is manufactured with them today,” stated Richard Mikutsky, director and state fire marshal. “However, there are many older units still in use with conventional battery alarms, and we need the owners of those detectors to check and replace the batteries as necessary.
According to a DCA release, a law that went into effect Jan. 1, 2019, requires 10-year sealed battery smoke alarms to be installed in homes built before Jan. 1, 1977, and includes one- and two-family dwellings, motel rooms, and housing units in rooming houses. The State’s Uniform Construction Code requires all homes built after Jan. 1, 1977 to have alternating current (AC) hardwired alarms installed inside the dwellings. Those homes are not affected by the new regulation.
One- and two-family dwellings must comply with these new requirements before sale or change of occupancy.
This new requirement does not apply to low-voltage alarm systems, alternating current (AC) hardwired alarms, and carbon monoxide alarms. Combination carbon monoxide alarm and smoke alarm single station devices are required to be of the 10-year sealed battery type.
Mikutsky adds that whether it is a 10-year sealed detector or not, the following advice for smoke and carbon monoxide alarms is appropriate at any time.
· Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of the home, including the basement.
· Smoke alarms with non-replaceable (long-life) batteries are designed to remain effective for up to 10 years. If the alarm chirps, warning that the battery is low, replace the entire smoke alarm right away.
· Be sure the smoke alarm includes the label of a recognized testing laboratory
· Replace smoke alarms every eight to 10 years with sealed battery models
· Develop and practice a home escape plan with all members of the household
· Close interior doors before retiring for the evening. “Close Before You Doze”