TRENTON - With the scholastic fall sports season rapidly approaching, legislation, sponsored by Sen. Michael Testa and Assemblyman Erik Simonsen (both R-1st), to allow additional time for high school and middle school athletes to pass sports physicals was signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy.
“This new law responsibly ensures students will not be prevented from participating in the sport they love for something they could not control,” stated Testa. “The uncertainty of the health crisis made it next to impossible for families to schedule appointments for sports physicals doctors’ offices coping with COVID concerns and limited patient hours. The coronavirus impacted every aspect of life for New Jersey residents and students. The last three months of this school year were derailed, and this bill would help ease a return to normalcy when schools open.”
According to a release, students from sixth to 12th grade who wish to participate in school-sponsored interscholastic or intramural athletics are required to pass a doctor’s examination within one calendar year of the first day of official sports practice. Testa’s bill (S-2518/A-4295), signed Aug. 12, allows student-athletes to participate in the fall season, provided they have a physical before the end of the season.
“The cancellation of high school sports in the Spring of 2020 left many students, parents and faculty disappointed and dismayed,” stated Simonsen. “By extending the deadline for sports physicals as we enter the new school year, we can help to ensure that all student-athletes can return to the playing fields and fully participate in a well-rounded educational experience.”
Simonsen sponsored the Assembly version of the bill and is the athletic director for Lower Cape May Regional Schools.