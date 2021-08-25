Cape May Beach Patrol Rowboat - Shutterstock
TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy Aug. 24 ordered that the U.S. and New Jersey flags be flown at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities Aug. 27 to honor Cape May Beach Patrol lifeguard Norman Inferrera III, who passed away at the age of 16 following a tragic accident while on-duty. 

“Norman’s passing at such a young age is a devastating loss for his family, the Cape May community, and our state,” stated Murphy. “As a lifeguard, Norman took on a special responsibility to help others, and that is what he was doing when he was tragically fatally injured. We will forever be grateful to him for his selfless service to the people of Cape May. Tammy and I would like to express our sincere condolences to Norman’s family and friends during this tremendously difficult time.”

A copy of Executive Order No. 254 is available here.

