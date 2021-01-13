COURT HOUSE - Jan. 13: The Cape May County Department of Health is reporting that on Jan. 12, 60 new positive test samples, and on Jan. 13, 55 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, one of which is associated with Woodbine long-term care.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 5,047 Covid cases during the pandemic, 4,286 of those are now off quarantine. Additionally, one new out-of-county case is reported in the nonresident active cases listed.
The county also announced the death of an 81-year-old Middle Township man from the coronavirus.
“My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their loved ones,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald M. Thornton. “May your memories give you peace and comfort.”
Are you eligible to receive a Covid vaccination? It is a very important question that is being asked by many members in the community.
Currently, the administration of vaccines is limited to certain groups, as set by the state. Through the State of New Jersey, residents can reserve their spot to get a vaccine by pre-registering, at covidvaccine.nj.gov. You will answer some questions to determine when you are eligible to receive a vaccine.
Over 233,000 doses of the vaccine have been distributed in the state.
Cape May County officials are continuing to work on vaccine rollout for wider population bases once it becomes available.