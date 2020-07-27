COURT HOUSE - Since the June 1 protest, in Rio Grande, calling for nationwide reforms to police policies and practices, Middle Township’s police leadership and elected officials have participated in over a half dozen forums, town halls and listening sessions with community activists and residents.
“On the night of the original protests, we made a promise to listen and learn from the experiences of others,” Police Chief Chris Leusner stated. “Listen we did. For our department, the most memorable takeaway from these listening sessions was to increase and expand our community policing efforts. I look forward to working with the Law Enforcement Community Engagement Committee to improve and add to our partnerships in the community, learn more from one another, and work together for a safe, fair and healthy Middle Township for all of our residents.”
According to a release, to this end, Mayor Timothy Donohue has proposed the establishment of a Lawn Enforcement-Community Engagement Committee.
“We have many initiatives already in place, but many of the residents that can benefit from these programs are unaware of our ongoing efforts,” stated Donohue, who also serves as director of Public Safety. “If we are to best serve the entire community, communication and dialogue are the keys. We must take constructive criticism to heart and put our words into action. That’s how we build a loving, peaceful and safe community for all.”
The committee will collaborate with the police department, meet on a quarterly basis, and hold biannual public meetings with township residents to hear their concerns and ideas. The committee would give a voice to a diverse group with a shared mission - to foster trust and mutual respect between the police and the community.
The nine-member committee would be made up of Middle Township residents and appointed by Township Committee. The panel would include a liaison for the MTPD, local clergy, educators, a representative from the Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro, a member of the local chapter of the NAACP, a representative from the township’s social service partners, and three appointed members from the public.
MTPD would furnish the committee with quarterly data on police interaction in the community, updates on new and existing programs, and partner with the committee to enhance communication and understanding of available resources.
“The Middle Township Police Department has been committed to the positive principles of community policing for several years now,” Mayor Donohue stated. “The creation of the Community Engagement Committee is an important next step in our efforts to build lasting trust and productive partnerships with every neighborhood in our hometown.”