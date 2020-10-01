OCEAN CITY - As per local ordinance, dogs will be permitted on the beach, in Ocean City, starting Oct. 1 and continuing through April 30, 2021. Dogs are not permitted on the beach at any time from May through September.
According to a release, for the safety and enjoyment of all beachgoers, please remember that dogs must be leashed at all times. The police department has received a number of complaints in recent weeks about unleashed dogs. Officers will be patrolling beaches and have been instructed to take appropriate enforcement action regarding potential violations. Violators are subject to fines up to $500.
Ordinances also include the following provisions:
· “Any dog off the property of either the owner or person exercising custody of such animal, shall be on a leash not exceeding six (6') feet in length and of sufficient strength to restrain the dog. The leash shall be held by a person of sufficient strength and maturity so as to be capable of controlling the dog.”
· “No dog, whether on a leash or not, shall be permitted on the boardwalk or any public platform, pavilion, ramp, or steps adjacent or leading thereto, nor shall any dog, whether on a leash or not, be permitted to be carried, carted, transferred, or transported by any person or in any object, on or above any portion of the boardwalk, or in any public platform, pavilion, ramp, or steps adjacent or leading thereto. No dog, whether on a leash or not, shall be permitted upon any publicly owned park or playground.”