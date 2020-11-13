WILDWOOD – The City of Wildwood will hold a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 25, at City Hall, in Commission Chambers, to solicit public input on an application to the Cape May County Open Space Program, for funding to make various improvements at the Maxwell Field Recreation Complex.
According to a release, among the improvements being considered by the city are the installation of a playground and the construction of a new fitness track.
Interested parties are encouraged to attend to learn more about the city’s project proposal and to offer comments, suggestions and support for the application.