WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd), joined by 38 colleagues, introduced the Fencing Removal and Ending Encampment (FREE) Resolution that enjoins Congress to remove the razor wiring installed around the Capitol campus and recall the National Guard deployed to Washington, D.C.
According to a release, since the events of Jan. 6, the U.S. Capitol complex has been surrounded by barricades, razor wire, and patrols of thousands of National Guard troops. However, the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP), according to recent reports, have said in writing that “there does not exist a known, credible threat against Congress or the Capitol Complex that warrants the temporary security fencing."
Despite the lack of credible threats, the National Guard deployed to the capitol and the razor wire surrounding the perimeter have been extended for an additional sixty days through May. The FREE resolution calls for an immediate end to the occupation of the nation’s Capitol grounds, and the removal of the barricades and razor wire surrounding federal government buildings.
Van Drew issued the following statement:
“The U.S. Capitol is a standing testament to the freedom and democracy we uniquely enjoy as Americans. By putting armed guardsmen and razor wire between our citizens and the heart of our government we are, in effect, separating America from Americans. The U.S. Capitol Police have already stated there are no credible threats to Congress or the Capitol Complex that warrants this unnecessary show of force. It is time to remove the fencing and restore access for the American people. Anything less is unacceptable.”