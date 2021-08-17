CAPE MAY - Holding their first public meeting in two years because of the pandemic, the Cape May Taxpayers Association received support from Sen. Michael Testa (R-1st) on some of the association’s most pressing issues.
Among the senator’s remarks was a pledge of support for the city’s taxpayers, as they attempt to manage a unique situation regarding the regional school system for city youngsters in middle or high school.
Many of the youngsters who move on from the local elementary school are federal dependents from the Coast Guard facility. Due to a quirk in the federal rules, the Coast Guard stops paying a school system impact fee once those students move to the regional system, leaving the financial burden on the city's taxpayers, a burden that involves more than half of the $7.9 million the city pays to the regional system.
The Taxpayers Association proposed that a unique problem has a unique solution, a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) from the Coast Guard. Testa agreed to do what he can, as a state legislator, to support the effort,saying he would contact U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) about the issue.
Continuing to discuss education, Testa also spoke of his efforts to restructure the school funding formula that is responsible for a seven-year, $25 million reduction in state aid to Cape May County school districts.
On issues related to the county’s tourist economy, Testa pledged to continue his efforts to keep shore businesses open and supported by relief funds. He spoke of his efforts to help tourism-related businesses increase the hours of younger workers.
A warning came with Testa’s remarks, as he said that a hike in the payroll tax is imminent, with state officials looking to replenish depleted unemployment funds.
Testa acknowledged a growing problem of uncontrolled youths in many shore communities this summer. Blaming Gov. Phil Murphy for stripping away the tools law enforcement uses to decrease crime, he spoke of the potential impact the situation may have on tourism.
Dennis Crowley, of the Taxpayers Association, said he was especially pleased with Testa’s desire to establish a Trenton coalition of shore community legislators to focus on bipartisan approaches to unique shore problems.
Cape May Mayor Zack Mullock summarized a series of city accomplishments since the reorganization meeting of the City Council in January. Mullock was able to point to progress on a new fire station, a 2021 budget that called for no increase in the local tax rate, the purchase of the historic Allen African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, clearing hurdles in the effort to reposition the Franklin Street School, as a branch of the county library system, and a move to increase revenue from the municipal occupancy tax in 2022, among other issues.
Crowley reminded the association members, about 30 of whom attended the meeting, of the effort by the Taxpayers Association that gave life to a city-appointed Municipal Taxation and Revenue Advisory Committee (MTRAC).
The committee’s work began in February, after the new council gave it full support. In that period, MTRAC made five formal recommendations to the governing body. Among them were the increase in the occupancy tax and dealing with the cost of education services for Coast Guard dependents.
The three others included urging that council do the following: Use a fiscal impact analysis where appropriate before adopting resolutions and ordinances, set appropriate standards to govern the use of employee stipends, and establish a comprehensive ordinance governing the commercial use of residential properties.
Public comment at the meeting ranged over issues, but much of it focused on what was called the slow pace of work on the Lafayette Street Park’s completion.
Mullock said the city was hiring special counsel to seek resolution of the ownership issues stalling the project.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Mullock, along with Deputy Mayor Stacy Sheehan, Councilwoman Lorraine Baldwin, and City Manager Michael Voll, presented Testa with the keys to the city.
