PETERSBURG – Upper Township will respond to a resident’s complaint of speeding, on Stagecoach Road, by initiating a speed survey after affected residents are notified.  

A resident requested that speed bumps be installed in strategic spots along the road.  

“It’s really no cost to us to install a speed survey machine along the sections of the municipal portion of Stagecoach Road, which is primarily a county road," said Engineer Paul Dietrich. "Sometimes, we find out that perceptions of speeding have not been accurate, so once we have readings from the study, we can take next steps. 

