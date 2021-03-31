WILDWOOD CREST – The Wildwood Crest Department of Public Works, in conjunction with Clean Ocean Action/NJ Clean Communities, will host a spring beach sweep April 17, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
According to a release, the Wildwood Crest Department of Public Works will also offer a paper shredding service at the beach sweep. An industrial-sized paper shredder will be available for borough residents at Centennial Park, from 9 a.m. to noon. A current Wildwood Crest Recycling Permit is required to use the paper shredder.
The spring beach sweep event will be held rain or shine and adhere to all current state and local CDC guidelines with respect to the Covid pandemic.
Volunteers must register in advance and will be required to sign a waiver and agree to follow all safety guidelines. Volunteers of all ages are needed for the spring beach sweep.
Participants collect, remove and record valuable data about debris, which is presented in annual reports and used to advance federal, state and local programs to reduce litter on New Jersey beaches and waterways. Registered volunteers should check in at Centennial Park, located at Fern Road and Ocean Avenue, on the day of the event.
Volunteers should wear weather-appropriate clothing and are asked to bring their own gloves, water, hand sanitizer and snacks. Volunteers are also encouraged to bring their own buckets to reduce plastic bag use.
Participants who are members of the Wildwood Crest Adopt-A-Beach Program will receive credit for one clean.
This beach sweep will be extremely helpful to the borough’s already intensive efforts to keep its vast expanse of beaches clean.
For further information about the beach sweep or the paper shredding service, contact Sarah Steiner, at the Wildwood Crest Department of Public Works by phone, at 609-522-7446, or via email, at ssteiner@wildwoodcrest.org.