TRENTON - The New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) released the fiscal year 2022 hospital Charity Care, Graduate Medical Education (GME), and Graduate Medical Education Supplemental (GME-S) funding distributions April 6, which includes funding for Cape Regional Medical Center, in Court House.
According to a release, this is part of more than $731 million in hospital funding provided in Gov. Phil Murphy’s proposed budget, a temporary $10 million increase over amounts included in the previous year.
“The department recognizes the heroic efforts of New Jersey’s hospitals to provide uncompensated care to our uninsured residents during the Covid-19 pandemic,” stated Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. “The additional funds will assist the hospitals to continue to provide care to individuals in the state.”
NJDOH also continues to support Graduate Medical Education funding, providing $218 million to all teaching hospitals and $24 million in additional funding to the 14 hospitals that serve the greatest proportion of individuals enrolled in New Jersey Medicaid.
The proposed budget includes $279 million in Charity Care funding, which is distributed to all 71 hospitals in the state and is used to support hospitals’ delivery of free or reduced-cost hospital care for low-income, uninsured, and underinsured patients. The distribution of charity care is primarily based on the uncompensated care provided by each hospital. This is a $10 million increase over the previous year.
Additionally, the state has proposed allocating $210 million to a new Quality Improvement Program in Fiscal Year 2022 to improve outcomes in maternal and behavioral health services. All acute care hospitals are eligible to participate in this program.
The proposed Fiscal Year 2022 hospital funding distribution for Charity Care, GME, and GME-S can be found here.