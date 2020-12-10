To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Dec. 10: The State of New Jersey Department of Health announced today that it expects to begin administering the coronavirus vaccine to frontline medical workers and long-term care residents within days, with the goal of having 70% of New Jersey’s population vaccinated over the course of the next six months.
“Our Department of Health and Office of Emergency Management has been working closely with state officials, and Cape May County is ready to begin the vaccination program,” stated Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton. “There will be a great deal of public information in the coming days and weeks from the county and the state so that our residents will be fully informed about when and how they can obtain the vaccine.”
According to a release, the Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 43 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days. While Cape May County has recorded 3,350 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, 2,698 of those are now off quarantine.
The county also announced the death of a 95-year-old Ocean City woman from the coronavirus.
“My condolences to the entire family,” stated Thornton. “My most sincere sympathies and heartfelt prayers.”