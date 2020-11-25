PETERSBURG - Upper Township Committee, at its Nov. 23 meeting, approved an ordinance designed to improve the rates that homeowners in flood-prone areas pay for insurance.
“Our ordinance will reduce homeowners’ insurance payments related to FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) flood hazard provisions," explained Engineer Paul Dietrich. "We will be working with property owners in these flooding zones to inspect their homes for foundational integrity and other construction details, so that they can take advantage of these better rates.”