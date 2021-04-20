OCEAN CITY - The mayor’s office and Ocean City Police Department have been working together to address issues related to large groups of young teenagers causing problems in Ocean City. Towns throughout the state have been dealing with the same concerns.
According to a release, the city has also received many calls and emails related to an assault involving female juveniles April 17. Many of the calls appear to stem from incomplete and inaccurate accounts of the incident shared on social media. Three suspects were immediately taken into custody, and the case is being handled to the fullest extent allowed within the law.
The public should be aware that the attorney general’s new Directive on Juvenile Justice Reform limits the enforcement actions that may be taken in these situations. Mayor Gillian has spoken with the victim’s mother and will continue to be in touch with the family.
The city also is aware of large groups riding bicycles in reckless, dangerous and threatening fashion.
To address this activity, the OCPD will:
- Deploy seasonal officers who recently graduated from the Cape May County Police Academy.
- Increase the presence of officers assigned throughout town.
- Issue summonses for reckless and threatening bicycle riding.
- Use a city ordinance to hold parents and guardians accountable for lack of supervision and control over juvenile children.
- Use unmarked cars to take video of illegal behaviors with officers ready to issue summonses.
- Use public and private camera systems citywide to identify and verify illegal behavior.
The department urges the community to help in this effort by reporting illegal behavior as it happens. Enforcement is always easier if reports are timely. Call the non-emergency number, at 609-399-9111. For all emergencies, call 911.
“As always, public safety will be the No. 1 priority for the entire city team,” Gillian stated.