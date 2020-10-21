COURT HOUSE - Oct. 21: The Cape May County Department of Health is reporting nine new positive cases among county residents.
According to a release, total positive cases of COVID-19 infection, in Cape May County, is now 1,498, including 94 deaths.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required.
