TRENTON - The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Oct. 13 announced that renewals for Commercial Driver Licenses (CDLs) are now available by appointment at MVC licensing centers. Most basic (non-commercial) license renewals are already available online, at NJMVC.gov.

According to a release, appointments can be scheduled to renew valid New Jersey CDLs, at https://telegov.njportal.com/njmvc. The first available appointments will begin Oct. 15.

In this launch phase, the commission will only be scheduling 30 days at a time, which allows greater flexibility to respond to unexpected closures and/or add capacity.

Offering CDL renewals by appointment will improve customer service for one of the few transactions that require a visit to an MVC licensing center, ensuring vital truckers and bus drivers can stay on the road.

Due to federal regulations, CDL holders, in New Jersey, must visit an MVC licensing center to renew commercial licenses. CDLs cannot be renewed online, at NJMVC.gov, unlike most NJ driver licenses.

The MVC previously announced that Commercial Driver Licenses (CDLs) and Commercial Learner Permits (CLPs) that expired after March 1 have been extended to Dec. 31.

Medical certifications and HAZMAT endorsements have been extended for commercial drivers, as well. More details about the extensions are available at the MVC website.

For more MVC news and updates, and to learn more about getting a CDL in New Jersey, visit NJMVCgov.

