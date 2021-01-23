To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Jan. 23: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 58 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, five of which are associated with Woodbine long-term care.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 5,612 Covid cases during the pandemic, 4,836 of those are now off quarantine.
The county also announced the deaths of four residents from the coronavirus, a 70-year-old Lower Township man, a 76-year-old Wildwood Crest woman, a 78-year-old Middle Township woman, and a 99-year-old Ocean City man.
“My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their loved ones,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald Thornton. “May your memories give you peace and comfort.”
The Cape May County Health Department administered 309 doses of the Covid vaccine on Jan.22, for a total of 3,696 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 7,743 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the county Health Department and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
New Jersey crossed another major threshold, administering over a half-million doses of the Covid vaccine. New Jersey has reported 524,865 total doses have been handed out, which includes 459,635 first doses and 64,806 second doses. Both vaccines that have been approved so far require two doses.
Cape May County is continuing to prep for the eventual opening of a second vaccine site once more doses become available. County officials, including Vice Director Len Desiderio and Commissioner Will Morey, participated in an information session on Jan. 22, hosted by the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce. The session touched on county vaccination efforts and preparation, the process to register to get the vaccine and the current limited number of doses coming from the state.
The video of the session can be viewed at the Cape May County Government Facebook page and this direct link, https://fb.watch/3aM6Cwu0Do/.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.