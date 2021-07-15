Ailanthus Atissima - Shutterstock
Shutterstock

PETERSBURG – During public comment at Upper Township Committee's July 12 meeting, a Seaville resident spoke about the municipal, county and statewide dangers of a new invasive species, ailanthus altissima, commonly known as the tree of heaven, which is native to China.  

Per a Rutgers University study the resident cited, the tree of heaven is a notoriously fast-growing plant that wipes out native species with its dense thicket of foliage and toxins it excretes into the soil.  

The tree also serves as a sanctuary for destructive invasive insects, such as the spotted lanternfly, and can be found throughout the municipality and county, the resident said, adding it should not be encouraged to grow or propagate. 

