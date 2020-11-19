WOODBINE - Mayor William Pikolycky announced Nov. 19 that the Borough of Woodbine has received grant funding, in the amount of $165,000, from the New Jersey Department of Transportation.
According to a release, the funding will be for the reconstruction/resurfacing of Clay Street, between Heilprin and Monroe avenues, and Madison Avenue, between Webster and Clay streets.
These roads have been identified as being in need of reconditioning and are the only access for the properties along said roadways.
The project will also include improvements to the intersection curb ramps to make them ADA compliant, as well as addressing drainage issues.
“I would like to thank the commissioner of the Department of Transportation for recognizing Woodbine’s need for these improvements to our roadway infrastructure. Without this funding, projects, such as this, would go unaddressed due to lack of municipal funds,” stated Pikolycky. “I would like to point out that we have had an excellent and long-standing relationship with NJDOT, which has resulted in funding for numerous projects that have addressed our capital improvement plan.”