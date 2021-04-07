COURT HOUSE - Residents and commuters can soon look forward to easier travels on several Middle Township roads.
According to a release, at its April 5 Committee meeting, the township approved a $278,900 bid for the Swainton Road Project, which encompasses Aspen, Birch, Cedar and Dogwood drives, and Avocado and Coconut roads. The road reconstruction project will get underway later this year.
Construction will begin this month on another road improvement project. East Wildwood and Central avenues will be resurfaced, and drainage upgrades are planned for Teal Road, near Holly Avenue.
The Township awarded the $272,035 contract in March.
The Teal Road drainage work will be a quality-of-life improvement for residents who have been affected by street flooding. This project includes the installation of street drains and pipes to direct stormwater beyond the homes located on Teal Road.
No road closures will be necessary during the weeklong project, which will focus on the inlets near the curbs.
At more than 30 years old, East Wildwood and Central avenues have outlived their lifespan and are in need of maintenance.
“The plan is to repair roads now to get many more years of use,” stated Deputy Mayor Ike Gandy, who oversees Public Works. “It’s a smart financial strategy to make these improvements at this time, rather than face much more expensive projects later.”
The roads will be milled and paved over the course of two days, and neighbors will be notified in advance. The milling also will support better drainage.