COURT HOUSE - May 4: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 11 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 8,610 Covid cases during the pandemic, 8,235 of those are now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 100 doses of the Covid vaccine May 3, for a total of 18,711 doses so far. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the Covid vaccine.
Those looking for the Covid vaccine can walk in to the Cape May County Department of Health’s site, in Avalon, May 5. The location of the vaccination clinic is the Avalon Community Center, which is located at 3001 Avalon Ave.
There will be 100 vaccine doses on a first-come, first-served basis. Walk-in times are 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This walk-in availability is currently for May 5 only.
Anyone who comes to the Avalon Community Center May 5 will have the choice between the single-dose Johnson & Johnson or the Moderna vaccines. If an individual selected the Moderna, a second dose will be automatically scheduled. Both vaccines are only eligible for individuals 18 years old and up.
Anyone who is 16 or 17 years old must find another site that provides the Pfizer vaccine.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.