Wildwood Crest Logo - Use This One

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD CREST – Borough officials are working to mitigate flooding along Washington Avenue after residents complained about recurring flooding on the street. 

Mayor Don Cabrera said the issue is the piping can’t handle the volume of water that comes during high tide and heavy rain. One of the borough’s six outfall lines is located at Washington Avenue. Cabrera said the pipes are structurally sound, but not big enough. 

In the immediate future, the borough said it will try to keep traffic off streets when there is flooding, when passing cars create wakes, moving water and damaging properties. They are investing in some new flashing signs and other flood notices.  

“We have to recognize that we live on an island, and there is going to be nuisance flooding at times. The question is what can we do to help minimize that nuisance flooding and work toward a long-term goal,” Cabrera said.  

Cabrera, along with Engineer Marc DeBlasio and Administrator Constance Mahon, sat down with residents and explained the process. At a public meeting Sept. 23, DeBlasio said he  contacted the borough’s grant writer about two potential Federal Emergency Management Agency grants, with deadlines in November.  

The borough said the grants could be used to widen the existing piping, which relies on gravity, or install a pump station that would consolidate the six outfall lines to one and pump the floodwater out. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments