AVALON – Borough Engineer Thomas Thornton told Avalon Borough Council Aug. 25 that Avalon’s flood mitigation plan is up for its required five-year update, with the municipality having until December to do so.

Five years ago, Avalon chose to develop its own municipal flood mitigation plan. Like Cape May County’s other towns, Avalon was still part of the county planning process, but the move to a municipal-specific plan allowed for greater involvement of Avalon’s community, a more specific focus on the town’s needs, and a big boost in Community Rating System (CRS) points.

Avalon gained 320 out of 380 possible points in the CRS process, helping raise the town to its enviable Class 3 CRS level. That translates directly into lower premiums for property owners carrying flood insurance.

