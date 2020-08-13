SEA ISLE CITY – The first glimpse of the concept for Sea Isle City’s new community center came during the Aug. 11 Sea Isle City Council meeting. Introduced by Mayor Leonard Desiderio, Henry Hengchua, an architect, with offices located in Toms River, presented renderings of what the center will house in a visually attractive, multi-purpose concept.
In November 2019, the issue of what to do with the defunct school site was put up for a voter referendum, and the outcome was a “no” to include a pool, but a resounding “yes” for a center to accommodate many different functions.
The community center will sit on the same site, at 4501 Park Ave., the location of Sea Isle City’s former school, which closed, in 2012, because of declining enrollment, with students attending Ocean City schools. According to Hengchua’s presentation, while the center will occupy the same physical footprint as the school, the main entrance will change from the current one, on Park Avenue, to a gently inclining walkway, leading to the center on Central Avenue.
Because of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) regulations, the building will be elevated, so that a parking garage will fit under the main level. The building will accommodate several interests and purposes that emerged from prior surveys of residents and property owners.
“This building will not be just a big gym. Yes, there will be a half-court for basketball, and courts for pickleball, and modern changing rooms and shower areas. There also will be, though, a cafeteria, a catering kitchen, multi-use rooms for meetings, and a large auditorium for cultural activities, as well as a second-floor walking/running track with large windows for natural light,” described Hengchua.
“We’ve used brick on the outside to convey a warm feeling, and the landscaping will reinforce that. It’s a simple and elegant design, and visitors will be able to tell right away from outside and inside where each function is located,” he continued.
Desiderio added, “In today’s world, we made sure to include security measures, such as swipe entry for restricted employee entrances and a lobby with welcome desk. We also are incorporating a police substation in the center.”
In Desiderio’s introduction, and throughout Hengchua‘s presentation, the emphasis was on the fact that the renderings were a first-look concept and “nothing, far from it, is finalized,” explained Desiderio. “Please don’t go home and let everyone know that you’ve seen what will be the last word. We will be engaging the community in all kinds of ways over many months, as we have done up to this point for input and comments.
"For that reason, we are not taking questions from the public at this time because there will be multiple opportunities for all kinds of conversations on what the center will ultimately look like. We are all very excited about this design and to move forward as a community. Our hope is that the ribbon cutting for our beautiful new community center will be held in the spring of 2023,” he continued.
