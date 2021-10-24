WILDWOOD CREST - Wildwood Crest Commission, during its Oct. 20 meeting, approved a resolution dedicating a park in the borough to Andrew Alameno.
Alameno tragically lost his life, along with so many others, on 9/11. With the Alameno family’s “firm roots” in Wildwood Crest, with many still calling the borough “home,” according to the resolution, the commission decided to rename a park in Alameno and his family’s honor.
According to the resolution, what was known as “Turtle Gut Memorial Park” will now be “Andrew Alameno Park.”
The war memorial of the Battle of Turtle Gut will still be located within the park.
“This park dedication to Alameno shall serve as a tribute of remembrance honoring our own hometown son and the countless others that met their fate on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001,” the resolution states.
In previous meetings, commissioners noted that this dedication is long overdue.
A new sign will be made and installed at the location before the next anniversary of the tragedy.