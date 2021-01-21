NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

VILLAS - Police officers William Barcas and Anthony Greto were sworn in as sergeants of the Lower Township Police Department Jan. 20.  

According to a release, Mayor Frank Sippel administered the oath of office to Barcas and Greto, as members of their family and fellow officers gathered in attendance to show their support. Sgt. William Barcas’ mother, Denise Serafinelli, and his children, Beau and Grace, held the Bible during the oath. His wife, Bonnie, pinned the badge. 

Sgt. Anthony Greto’s children, Anthony, Ariana, Dominick, and Vincent, held the Bible during his oath. His wife, Samantha, pinned the badge.  

Lower Township Council and the Lower Township Police Department also recognized the provisional promotions of Lt. Robert C. Smith and Lt. John T. Armbruster. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments