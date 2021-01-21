VILLAS - Police officers William Barcas and Anthony Greto were sworn in as sergeants of the Lower Township Police Department Jan. 20.
According to a release, Mayor Frank Sippel administered the oath of office to Barcas and Greto, as members of their family and fellow officers gathered in attendance to show their support. Sgt. William Barcas’ mother, Denise Serafinelli, and his children, Beau and Grace, held the Bible during the oath. His wife, Bonnie, pinned the badge.
Sgt. Anthony Greto’s children, Anthony, Ariana, Dominick, and Vincent, held the Bible during his oath. His wife, Samantha, pinned the badge.
Lower Township Council and the Lower Township Police Department also recognized the provisional promotions of Lt. Robert C. Smith and Lt. John T. Armbruster.