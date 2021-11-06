Stone Harbor Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

STONE HARBOR - Borough Council Nov. 2 discussed the introduction of an ordinance that would no longer permit private individuals to raise tents and hold events on public property, including streets.  

The ordinance had support and opposition on the council, with the strongest opposition coming from Councilwoman Jennifer Gensemer. 

The ordinance would continue to allow “bona fide” nonprofits to seek council approval for such events, as long as the organization was acting “within the scope of their purpose.” 

Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour reminded the public that this is an ordinance process that requires a public hearing at which interested residents can voice their opinion for and against the ordinance prior to a vote to adopt it. 

The ordinance will be formally introduced at the Nov. 15 meeting of the council, with the public hearing likely at the second council meeting in December. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments