NORTH WILDWOOD – The city planned to delay the final stages of its back-passing project until after Memorial Day weekend, but expected to offer beach access at all paths in time for Memorial Day, North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello said.
In the annual project, the city spends the winter digging up sand from a borrow area in Wildwood, trucking it to North Wildwood, and stockpiling it before eventually spreading it to create a beach and improve storm resilience at the north end of town.
This year’s project was larger than any prior season, costing the city more than $3.5 million, with more than 350,000 cubic yards of sand being moved.
The city planned to push out the sand stockpiles ahead of the holiday weekend, but changed its mind, said Rosenello, who cited concerns that strong winds and storms forecast over the weekend would lead to erosion.
“Beginning Tuesday after Memorial Day weekend, we will use these stockpiles to establish our final beach profile. I wish we were able to establish our final profile before this coming weekend, but the prudent thing is to wait,” Rosenello wrote, on his Facebook page.
Rosenello, at a May 18 North Wildwood City Council meeting, said beach access would be open as far north as Third Avenue, when previously it was only expected up to Fifth Avenue.