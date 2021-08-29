SEA ISLE CITY – Mayor Leonard Desiderio, during Sea Isle City Council's Aug. 24 meeting, described the improving safety situation on the municipality’s beaches, streets, and Promenade, with better control of large groups of juveniles.
Referencing the hordes of teens that stormed Sea Isle's various hangout areas, Desiderio said, “There is an improved atmosphere everywhere, and our strong police presence has greatly helped the situation. I note that there are much fewer people attending this meeting versus the standing-room-only crowds at the previous council meeting when residents and visitors alike wanted to express their concerns about the situation.
"Things are definitely better, and we will have a better action plan in place for next year. There’s no reason yet, though, to believe we won’t need to be paying attention to this problem, and we will definitely stay on top of what needs to be done for next summer season.”
During public comment, a resident said, “While the time is not yet here for a celebratory end zone dance, I want to compliment the administration for what you have achieved so far to keep Sea Isle the fantastic family destination we all love.”