TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy Sept. 10 ordered that U.S. and New Jersey flags be flown at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities Sept. 11, 2021, in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 innocent people, of whom nearly 750 were New Jersey residents, who were killed in the 2001 terrorist attacks.

“20 years ago, hundreds of New Jerseyans left home for the last time,” stated Murphy. “Their lives were stolen in the Sept. 11 attacks, along with thousands of other innocent men and women. We will never forget those taken from us that day, nor will we forget the sacrifices and efforts of first responders who saved the lives of countless civilians. We must also remember all the members of our armed forces and intelligence agencies who have defended our nation during the last 20 years, including those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.”

