TRENTON - Superior Court judges will be available across the state to conduct hearings for election challenges or issues Nov. 3.
According to a release, voters and residents who have election-related issues or questions about the election or who are seeking assistance casting their vote can contact their respective county clerk’s office and/or board of elections. If appropriate, a designated judge will promptly hear matters and notice will be given to election officials. Court hearings primarily will be conducted remotely.
Cape May Vicinage
Anyone seeking to petition the court on a voting or election issue Nov. 3 can contact the Cape May County Courts, (609) 402- 0100, ext. 47910, or CPMLawDiv.mailbox@njcourts.gov. Primarily, the courts will be conducting remote hearings; however, voters can appear in person at the Cape May Superior Court, in Court House, if they are unable to access the courts by phone or email.
If appropriate, the matter will be promptly heard by the designated judge, with notice to the election officials. Election officials, petitioners, and attorneys can appear before the designated judge by video or telephone.
COVID-19 safety protocols have been implemented in all courthouses consistent with CDC guidelines. Temperature checks, social distancing, and masks are required for all court users and employees entering the courthouse.
• Cape May County Clerk (609) 465-1018
• Cape May County Board of Elections website - www.capemaycountyvotes.com