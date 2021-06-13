Marijuana Smoking
DENNISVILLE - Dennis Township Committee June 8 unanimously passed, on second reading, its cannabis ordinance, prohibiting any cannabis businesses within municipal boundaries.  

The measure, like others recently passed by various governing bodies, is a response to the liberalization of recreational marijuana use and sales.  

Members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 152, representing grocery, retail, chemical and health care workers, among others, opposed the ordinance’s passage, making their traditional arguments that cannabis consumption and businesses supporting that activity bring tax revenues, create jobs, and are aligned with voter choice and options for ill individuals. 

