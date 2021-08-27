WILDWOOD - Wildwood commissioners, during their Aug. 25 meeting, introduced an ordinance to adopt a redevelopment plan for Pacific Avenue.
The New Jersey Legislature’s Local Redevelopment Law creates certain powers to get the most out of "areas in need of redevelopment,” which “allow more flexibility in revitalizing an area and often end up increasing values in the area,” according to dooww.com, a joint venture of the Wildwoods Boardwalk Special Improvement District, Management Corporation and the Wildwood Business Improvement District, Management Corporation (https://bit.ly/3Bge8ve).
The city set out to pursue Pacific Avenue’s redevelopment in an “effort to address conditions within the city that are detrimental to the health, safety, welfare and morals of the city due to a pattern of vacancy, physical deterioration of properties and general economic decline,” according to the ordinance.
As it was considered “in need of redevelopment” under state guidelines, the purpose in redeveloping Pacific Avenue is to provide support to residents and businesses located in the area, as well as to attract new investment opportunities, according to dooww.com.
To communicate information about the plan, a Redevelopment Advisory Committee was formed. Public meetings with information sessions will be offered.