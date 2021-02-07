NORTH WILDWOOD - North Wildwood City Council passed a $15.5 million bond ordinance, on first reading, to fund a pump station the city plans to install in a parking lot by the seawall, at Olde New Jersey and Spruce avenues.
Some of the $15.5 million would be reimbursed through a $9.93 million federal grant the city received, the largest of any grant in North Wildwood’s history, according to Mayor Patrick Rosenello.
Some taxpayers opposed the pump station, with an online petition against it obtaining over 4,150 signatures (http://bit.ly/2oH4sdk). Petitioners opposed its location and noise pollution from backup generators.
Rosenello said the project was carefully thought out, planned at public meetings, and necessary for the city. The pumps would ensure Central and Spruce avenues and Anglesea Drive remain passable during flooding or storm events.
A public hearing on the bond ordinance is scheduled in February before its final approval.