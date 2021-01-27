Van Drew - File Photo.jpg

WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) announced his committee assignments for the 117th Congress Jan. 25. 

According to a release, the congressman will serve on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and has been reappointed to the Homeland Security Committee. 

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve on the Transportation and Infrastructure and Homeland Security committees, to continue advocating for South Jersey,” stated  Van Drew. 

“My top priorities in this upcoming Congress include improving roads and bridges across South Jersey, expanding programs at the William J. Hughes FAA Technical Center, growing our aviation economy, upgrading facilities at the U.S. Coast Guard’s Training Center Cape May, and empowering our coastal communities through dredging and coastal resilience projects. I want to build a stronger South Jersey and a stronger America.” 

Ranking member U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (R-Mo.) cheered Van Drew's appointment.  

“I look forward to working with Congressman Van Drew to move America towards the future,” stated Graves. “His dedication to his constituents and the American people will serve as a great addition to the committee.” 

