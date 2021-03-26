Avalon Logo

AVALON – In December 2020, Avalon undertook a significant reorganization of its Public Works Department (https://bit.ly/3vZwRct). The move was, in part, a result of an internal investigation into accusations of discriminatory behavior within the department.  

A Jewish employee of the department filed litigation against the borough, citing anti-Semitic actions by his department supervisor and alleging unsatisfactory responses from the borough to his complaints (https://bit.ly/3s8mlxt). Litigation is ongoing. 

As part of the borough’s reorganization plan, former Police Chief William McCormick, who returned from retirement, was appointed the department’s interim director 

Avalon Borough Council March 24 made McCormick's appointment permanent. The interim appointment was used while the borough ensured all state regulations regarding McCormick’s previous retirement status were appropriately addressed. 

