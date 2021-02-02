To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Feb. 2: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 38 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, one of which is associated with Middle Township long-term care.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 6,017 Covid cases during the pandemic, 5,343 of those are now off quarantine. Additionally, one new out-of-county positive case is listed in the nonresident active cases.
The county also announced the deaths of two residents from the coronavirus, a 69-year-old Middle Township woman and a 78-year-old Wildwood man.
“My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their loved ones,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald Thornton. “May your memories give you peace and comfort.”
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 12,143 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
Covid cases are down again in Cape May County.
New positive cases were down 10% when studying Jan. 23 to Feb. 1, compared to the seven days prior. When reviewing Jan. 16 to Feb. 1, compared to the 14 days prior, cases decreased 20%. This data reflects that the county has moved past the post-holiday period, but there remains importance on social distancing, hand washing frequently for 20 seconds at a time, wearing a face covering, and sanitizing high touch areas, to keep you and your family safe.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.