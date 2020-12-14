To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Dec. 14: The State of New Jersey has announced that the first COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed Dec. 15.
According to a release, Cape May County is not included in this initial shipment, but the first doses for the county are expected later this month, as the state will be getting shipments every week of the vaccine. The priority of the initial doses will be focused on health care workers and workers and patients at long-term care facilities.
The goal for the state is to have 70% of the population vaccinated in the first six months. A second vaccine could receive approvals from the federal government from Moderna by as early as the end of this week.
The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 35 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, six of which are associated with long-term care in Dennis Township and Ocean City. While Cape May County has recorded 3,526 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, 2,898 of those are now off quarantine. Additionally, there is one new out-of-county positive case that is included in the nonresident active cases listed below.
The county also announced the death of a 62-year-old Dennis Township woman from the coronavirus.
“A thought of comfort and condolences to the grieving family,” stated Freeholder Jeff Pierson.