COURT HOUSE - The Sept. 20 meeting of Middle Township Committee saw several individuals make impassioned pleas on behalf of roosters.  

The meeting was one in which a vote was scheduled on a new ordinance that would've banned roosters from properties of less than five acres. The vote never came, with the ordinance tabled for now. 

The ordinance came as a reaction to noise complaints from neighbors objecting to the bird’s high-decimal crowThe bird’s defense at the meeting was also one of the rural character of parts of the municipality. 

After hearing from the public, Mayor Timothy Donohue announced the municipality would take no action at the meeting. One defender of the rooster vowed to return if the ordinance returns for adoption. For now, the roosters got a reprieve.   

