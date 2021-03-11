UT Logo

PETERSBURG – Upper Township, at its March 8 meeting, tabled an ordinance drafted for first reading to institute beach fees for summer 2021.  

“We’ll be taking into account more residents’ opinions and have more time to get the details in place by waiting until the end of this year to implement beach fees," said Committee member John Coggins, who is responsible for the municipality’s budget deliberations.  

"With the costs of maintaining, replenishing, and protecting our beaches and diminished ratables, including a multi-million reduction because of the B.L. England plant no longer operational, we have no alternative but to start implementing beach fees to support municipal finances and the costs of critical services," he continued. 

