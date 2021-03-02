Wildwood Crest Logo - Use This One

WILDWOOD CREST – The boroughformer police Sgt. Thomas Hunt and Hunt’s wife, Barbara Hunt, agreed to a $1.2 million settlement of a whistleblower lawsuit the Hunts brought against the borough in 2012, Mayor Don Cabrera said.   

Payment of the settlement will be split; $600,000 will be paid by the Joint Insurance Fund (JIF), and the other $600,000 will be paid from the borough’s budget, according to Cabrera. The borough’s payments will be spread over four years, he added.  

The borough also agreed to dismiss a countersuit it filed against another former officer and witness in the case, Michael Hawthorne Sr., stating in a resolution that the Hunt settlement makes that related lawsuit moot.  

“When lawsuits start happening, nothing good becomes of it,” Cabrera said. “I think it was handled professionally, amicably and cordially. All the people involved in the case are residents in the Crest, and it's unfortunate, but you know, we put it behind us and move on.” 

Sebastian Ionno, an attorney representing the Hunts, indicated he was pleased with the settlement in an e-mail to the Herald. 

"I am glad that after more than nine years Tom and Barbara Hunt have finally obtained justice and can move on to the next chapter in their lives. The Hunts are pleased that the new administration within the Borough of Wildwood Crest was willing to open discussions with them which ultimately led to reaching an amicable settlement," Ionno stated. 

