STONE HARBOR - Borough Council July 20 awarded a contract for construction of a new Beach Patrol building after years of discussion and postponement.
The cost, not including the existing building’s demolition, is $2.8 million, which is higher than the threshold the council set several weeks ago. Any postponement at this point would've jeopardized the goal of having the building ready for summer 2022.
Councilwoman Jennifer Gensemer voted against the award, noting the amount was over the ceiling the council set for the building by 40%, without factoring in demolition expenses. She argued that the borough is facing several significant costs, including the potential cost of beach replenishment. The council heard that day a presentation on why federal funds may not be available for Stone Harbor beach nourishment projects.
Gensemer also noted the continued lack of a multiyear budget and capital spending plan, which the council committed itself to achieve, but has not yet done so.
The resolution awarding the contract passed on a 4-to-2 vote, with Councilman Reese Moore joining Gensemer in dissent.