To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy signed Executive Order No. 231 March 17, which extends the public health emergency declared March 9, 2020, through Executive Order No. 103, which was previously extended in 2020 on April 7, May 6, June 4, July 2, Aug. 1, Aug. 27, Sept. 25, Oct. 24, Nov. 22, and Dec. 21, and again in 2021 Jan. 19 and Feb. 17.
According to a release, under the Emergency Health Powers Act, a declared public health emergency expires after 30 days unless renewed.
“As we move rapidly to vaccinate New Jerseyans, the need for additional resources and support remains,” stated Murphy. “Extending the public health emergency allows us to continue Covid-19 mitigation efforts and is critical to our efforts to expand our vaccination program.”
Executive Order No. 231 extends all executive orders issued under the governor’s authority under the Emergency Health Powers Act. It also extends all actions taken by any executive branch departments and agencies in response to the public health emergency presented by the Covid outbreak.
For the full text of Executive Order No. 231, click here.