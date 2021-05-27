UT Logo

PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee May 24 passed a resolution in another step to address Strathmere residents' concerns about illegal parking in their beachside neighborhood, especially in summer.  

Per the resolution, the committee is hiring parking enforcement officers to implement new municipal regulations, which call for more scrutiny in eliminating illegal parking, such as blocking residents’ driveways, pedestrian crosswalks, and other unsafe practices.  

“We are not publishing officer hours, and they will be irregular; these could be 10 a.m.–4 p.m. or 4 p.m.–10 a.m., so people need to pay attention to where they can legally park. We will resort to towing as a last measure,” explained Committee member Curtis Corson, who spearheaded the initiative. 

